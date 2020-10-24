When God made the soul He made it in two parts, one half male and one half female, and it was made in his image. Usually at birth the soul splits in half with half going into a male and the other half going into a female. While on earth the two parts of the soul are separated and will not be united, because the soul is spirit and requires a spiritual environment to reunite.
So when you look at the LBGT gay community, it means once in the spirit world the soul will be reunited with its other half; thus, there will be no male-to-male relationship or female-to-female relationship. This is not something that I have dreamed up, but is how God has structured his world. So when you look at the LBGT gay community, their relationships are only temporary while on earth. In the Old Testament God has strong views on gay relationships, and considers this a sin. It boils down to one thing. Do you believe there is a God?
But all is not lost because God has a provision for removing sin and that is his divine love that was first offered to our parents in the garden, but rejected and was brought back to man by Jesus. In the church it is referred to as being saved. It is the love from God’s soul to the mortal’s soul and removes sin on a one-to-one basis. If the gay accepts his or her lifestyle as sin, but prays to God for forgiveness, it will be forgiven, because he forgives all sin. It is just a matter of praying to God and telling him you can’t help your lifestyle.
Robert Morgan
Daniels