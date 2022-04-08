Ladies, Ladies, Ladies
We have been so concerned with Covid-19 that we have allowed one state government to take back control of our bodies. Outrageous!
The last bill in the last session was to pass restrictions (again) on our birth control. How did this happen? History repeating itself.
Before you wonder how many children I have; none. I would have given my life for a chance to have a child and almost did.
My working career starting with Wyoming County Department of Welfare, I was 17 years old. I saw the effects of women having unwanted babies or didn’t have the ability to care for them. One case in particular will always be burned into my memory. One evening about quitting time, the social worker had to bring two little boys to the office with her, trying to find someone to take them. They were about 5 and 2 years old. Grandma didn’t want to take them and neither did the neighbors. It seemed no one could take them. The youngest was crying and sobbing and the older one was trying to console him. I stayed with them for a while, asking silly questions hoping to distract them and of course they were emotionally wrecked. About the time I was going to call my husband and ask him “who is coming for dinner?” The social worker came out and said Grandma would take them for the night. I can never get the image out of my mind.
Now, in this area, there are more grandparents raising children. God Bless them one and all. The last appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett made a speech that women need to carry to birth because the child can be adopted, that there are always churches that you can sit on their steps and not be punished or turn to cops who will get them to a safe place – you mean like a step to the church that many only have their doors unlocked on Sunday morning? Get real.
As for adoption – no. They go to foster care and then if adoption is done, it takes so much time and most people here do not believe a woman should lose custody but to wait until they can handle a child. Well, children do not wait and they continue to be traumatized over and over. Everyone wants to assume all of them get a good home and love – but that’s not reality. They think someone goes to the hospital at birth to pick them up and adopt. Again, get real. I even tried to adopt one. It was a long process. I see more and more grandparents raising grandchildren in this area. Thank God for them but this is a big job to take on later in life.
But ladies I have a solution. Refuse to have sex! It will not take very long for men to rescind that law. They do not have responsibility for babies immediately after sex. They leave that to the woman. The government has never placed birth control restrictions on a man but it takes two.
In closing, I will say to force a woman to have a child and leave is a sin. Do not do this to a child or woman. Please give this serious thought. As much as I wanted a child, I still think to force a woman to have one that she does not want or cannot care for is a sin.
Betty Jackson
Pineville