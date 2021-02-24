Our nation is in a scary place: Psalm 9:17 “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.” For years our nation has kicked God and the Bible out of every area of life. Sadly, even some pastors have ignored or diluted the word of God to please the people.
Many Christians think God will still bless them. Galatians 6:7: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” People just don’t get it! We cannot go on sinning, living our life any way we want, and expect wonderful results. Proverbs 14:34 “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.”
The plan of salvation is the same; to get to Heaven we must be born again. Romans 10:9-10 “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
There is absolutely no other way to become a born again Christian. It is God’s requirement. We, Christians, have a responsibility to pray for our leaders and be a witness to the lost. Remember in the end Jesus will triumph as king of kings and lord of lords, but we must occupy until he comes.
There’s a hymn titled “The Love of God” written by Frederick Lehman. This hymn was found after his death, scrawled on the wall of his room in an insane asylum. It tells us his thoughts on the love of God.
“Could we with ink the ocean fill,
And were the skies of parchment made,
Were every stalk on earth a quill,
And every man a scribe by trade;
To write the love of God above
Would drain the ocean dry;
Nor could the scroll contain the whole,
Though stretched from sky to sky.”
Wow! That’s a lot of love that my God has for everyone! Let us share that love with someone every day. Jesus is coming soon. Our great hope!
Bonnie Galford
Wayside