If there ever was a time for people to get out and vote, it is this upcoming 2020 election. Best to take a long hard look at each candidate to see what their platform represents. The line is very clear between the Republican and Democratic parties.
You may not like some of President Donald J. Trump’s words he speaks or puts across the low social media, but you have to see and admit he has done more good for this nation since being duly elected in 2016. The Democrats have done nothing except criticize his every word, his every decision, his every move in his daily life and continue to try to get him removed from the White House.
I’ve never seen such evil come to the forefront as is happening today. Don’t put your head in the sand because if this lawlessness is allowed to continue in these Democratic-run cities by these leftist mayors and states being under Democratic governors, you will see even worse. It’s coming to rural areas if not stopped by law enforcement which is under attack from the far left and are forced at times to “stand down” and let the riots, looting, burning, destruction of private property go on all under the guise of peaceful protests.
Every vote counts. If you sit this election out, then you might as well be in line with the left and don’t even think of complaining when it’s all over.
If you value law and order, freedom of religion, a clamp down on illegals coming across our borders, taking away government funding for murdering unborn babies, not allowing teaching of perverse sex education to our school children as young as 5 and 6 years old, and want our law enforcement to be respected and funded, and want to keep America safe from a Socialist/Marxist society, then you best look at the platform of the Republicans because the Democrats are all about taking our freedoms away and putting all of us under a Socialist/Marxist nation.
Sandy Dupree
Union