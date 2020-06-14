“Blessed assurance Jesus is mine.” This is the start of a favorite hymn written by a blind Fannie Crosby. Even though she could not see the beauties of this world, she had a cheerful, happy soul with a marvelous attitude and penned more than eight thousand songs. I say, “Wow!”
Charles Spurgeon said, “I have learned to kiss the wave that throws me against the ‘Rock of Ages.’ “
As we go through this terrible pandemic, I think more people have started looking to God in this crisis, but we should have been listening to God in the calm long before the storm. I believe God is saying to a wayward nation to get right with the Lord; to the prodigal to come home; to the unbeliever to get saved; to the church to get on fire for the Lord; and to the close Christian to get closer yet.
Some folks will never wake up. You would think that since our only hope is in the Lord that folks would fill the churches now that they are open. Christians wake up, Jesus is coming, but we have to occupy until he comes. Pray much for our election in November.
We currently have freedom, at least in this state, and I praise God for it. I want to keep my freedom. We must pray. Trouble is here, but leaning on the “Rock of Ages” is the answer. Psalm 61:2 says: “….when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I.” And Romans 8:31 says: “…If God be for us, who can be against us?”
If we are going to survive nationally then we must have revival personally. Just as America needs to get back to God’s house, you and I need to get back to an old-fashioned altar.
Remember that 2 Chronicles 7:14 says: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” During the Civil War when someone asked President Lincoln, “Is God on our side” he answered: “My concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.” Are we as Americans still on God’s side?
Bonnie Galford
Wayside