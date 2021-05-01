For those who say they are Christians, followers of the “Save the steal” movement of the Republican party in Georgia say it should be a crime to give food or drink to people waiting in line to vote. I would like to point out that Jesus rarely condemned anyone. Nowhere in the New Testament can you find Jesus criticizing gay marriage or abortion. But about this he says the following in the Book of Matthew:
25:41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:
25:42 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat, I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:
25:44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?
25:45 Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.
Since this was in the written teachings of Jesus, those calling themselves followers of Christ should be careful whom they follow, telling them otherwise.
Brady English
Beckley