Rails to Trails? Let’s try something a little better like Roads to Town.
I live in the northwest arm of Greenbrier County and am totally fed up with the horrible roads we travel.
A few years back, big dollars were spent on a stretch of Rails to Trails near Russellville. I gave my opinion as well as others in this area with concerns on the potential trail’s lack of use, unauthorized use and waste of money. Not long after the trail’s grand opening it became a favorite for horseback riding, ATVs and drug trafficking. Yep, a big drug find. The offenders were using the trail as a road to their large marijuana patch.
I thought the trail was for foot traffic and bicycles?
Then the big flood came and washed it away. The authorities put up closed signs, but the trail bed is still used today by ATVs and horseback riders. A neighbor told me last week that now we are getting ready to spend again and fix our Rails to Trails at Nallen, Russellville and on into Rainelle by 2024. If you live in Beckley, Lewisburg or surrounding areas, you may have decent roads, public water or even an Aquatic center on the rise. But in many areas not so close to town, we don’t. We have pot holes big enough to break a vehicle axle on our 55 mph hard-top roads.
I am a promoter of Roads to Town and I vote!
Bob Nolen
Nallen