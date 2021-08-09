In a state like West Virginia, where wages are low and skilled jobs few, too many families live pay check to pay check, worried every month about covering their bills. If they’ve never been able to establish good credit, which is difficult to do for many low-income families, they pay more for insurance and loans, an additional burden.
Everyone would like to keep more of their hard-earned money, and now working families who need theirs the most finally got a tax break.
As a result of the Democrats’ historic American Rescue Plan, low-income families with children are already seeing their monthly Child Tax Credit payments. Families who did not make enough money to file taxes will be eligible for these payments as well.
Those with children who were struggling financially before Covid were hit hardest by the pandemic. Often one parent had to miss work or quit their job while the kids had short school weeks or day care was not available while many other parents were laid off. Tragically, some families lost loved ones or became ill and unable to work. Additionally, the cost of many necessary items increased due to failures in our supply chain.
This tax break will provide some needed relief.
Federal assistance is also now available to landlords and renters who are having financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic. Rather than see families lose their homes, the Biden administration worked hard to make sure they could get help. (More information at www.consumerfinance.gov/renthelp)
This plan is only in place for 2021. Representatives Miller, Mooney and McKinley, as well as Senator Capito, all Republicans, voted against this relief plan. Senator Manchin was our only member of Congress to vote yes.
If you or a loved one need this help, it’s now here.
If you don’t want to see your friends’ and neighbors’ children, our country’s children, suffer hunger, homelessness and the pain of poverty, this is important.
Please remember it was the Democrats who worked for these programs the next time you go to the polls.
Sarah Wadsworth
Sandstone