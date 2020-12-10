Upon reading the article about Conner Rush who created the video game “Summerland,” I could relate to Conner’s “very strong existential fear of death.” I believe there are multitudes who experience the same emotional trauma when they consider death. It’s usually a topic we bury with the busy-ness of life to avoid thinking about it at all.
The very thought of my final moments plagued me for years but I can now say with assurance that there is one who knows what happens after death and he is willing to share such with anyone who is willing to listen. There are multitudes throughout the ages who would agree.
As the old saying goes, “He’s been there, done that,” and he speaks with authority because he said he was going to leave a sign that would authenticate his claims. He has risen from the dead and you will not find his body in any grave or tomb. He is living today and will live forever. You will find the decaying body of every other one who claims to know something of the afterlife. But you will not find his. His name is Jesus Christ of Nazareth, and he has delivered multitudes from their fear of death. I am one of those. I urge you, go check out what he has to say concerning life’s most important matters.
This letter could go on and on, because this is a big topic, but let me whet your appetite with one of Jesus’ most revealing statements. It’s found in John’s Gospel, Chapter 11, Jesus speaking, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die. Do you believe this?” Hopefully these two verses will arouse your interest. Read the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John and discover what Jesus has to say. The Gospel is Good News and Jesus, the ever living one, is able to set one free from their fear of death as they come to believe who he is, what he has done, is doing and will do. May God bless you as you seek the answers to life’s most daunting and perplexing questions. Jesus Christ of Nazareth has the answers for you. He knows what happens after death and so much more.
Obe Dupree
Union