Fayette Fair Share PAC has endorsed Lacy Watson for the U.S. House of Representatives, Gabe Pena for the West Virginia House of Delegates and Beach Vickers for the Fayette County Commission.
Fayette Fair Share (FFS) is a grassroots political action committee focused on the goals of good jobs, quality education, access to health care, fair taxes, fair elections and attention to basic human needs for all. In order to earn an FFS endorsement, candidates must sign on to the organization’s platform which details these goals. In addition, the FFS board felt that all three candidates would bring a fresh outlook and an open mind to their positions and would be responsive to the needs and wants of everyday working-class West Virginians.
FFS also took positions on renewal of the school levy and the four constitutional amendments which also appear on the 2022 ballot. FFS finds that the levy supports its goal of a universal, high-quality, free public education through high school and urges Fayette County citizens to vote for levy renewal.
On the amendments, FFS urges a “no” vote an amendments 1, 2, and 4. All three of these would serve to increase legislative power to the point of creating an imbalance with the other branches of government. Amendments 2 and 4 would also diminish the ability of local governments to make decisions in response to local needs and preferences. Amendment 2 violates the FFS goal of fair taxes because it primarily benefits large corporations despite dangling the bait of removal of the personal property tax on vehicles. There is no guarantee that the vehicle tax would be removed and the legislature would almost inevitably find that these taxes needed to be replaced, most likely by increasing the sales tax or by putting a sales tax back on food.
Amendment 4 works against provision of a quality education by taking certain decisions out of the hands of professional educators and giving them to the Legislature, thereby turning what should be based on sound science and long experience into a political football for amateurs looking toward the next election.
FFS takes no position on Amendment 3.
Jan Young
Oak Hill
