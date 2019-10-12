I would like to make the citizens of Fayette County aware what has been done by our Fayette County Board Office and a few bus drivers.
When students in Fayette County used to go to an activity after school such as a ball game or other activity, the bus driver was assigned out of a local school bus center and the driver knew the students and school personnel. Now, Fayette County has changed to a countywide system. A bus driver for an event at Oak Hill may be a Meadow Bridge driver or a bus driver for a Meadow Bridge event may be an Oak Hill driver or from anywhere in the county.
This puts a great financial burden on the local school. The local school must pay the driver out of local funds and use levy money if any are available. For example, Meadow Bridge played a middle school game at Fayetteville on Oct. 10. The bus driver was from Oak Hill. The driver drove the bus from Oak Hill to Meadow Bridge, picked up the students then back to Fayetteville and then made a trip back to Meadow Bridge and a trip back to Oak Hill. This driver was a vocational driver so the pay was about $30 an hour. The driver was paid from time the bus left Oak Hill until it returned. What a waste of money that the local school and taxpayers had to put out. See your levy money at work. Complete waste.
If the county had left things as they were, then a Meadow Bridge driver who lives in the area would take the students to the game and back at a third of the pay. School systems continue to waste taxpayer money, and adults continue to line their pockets at the expense of students. Citizens need to wake up and fight this corruption. I for one will think hard and long whether I will vote for another levy in Fayette County if they continue to come up with stupid ideas at the expense of students.
This is just a tip of the iceberg. Check it out.
Randall Patterson
Meadow Bridge