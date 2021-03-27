The school situation at Beckley Stratton appears to be understated on the importance as why the school should not be demolished. Nor has the school board taken into consideration the historic value of the standing structure. Yet board members consistently push as politicians and outsiders tell the people of the community what’s best for them and they are not a part of the community themselves.
A new facility may be needed but not at the expense of tearing down the old. As you know, my father did not only attend Stratton, but he worked at Stratton and he died at Stratton. The sacrifice he made during these times is unprecedented. Let alone Stratton being one of the last schools to integrate during segregation, that should be enough to be added to the state historic registry.
The point of building a new school is for the betterment of the students, but will the teachers come and actually teach the students in that manner? I’m just wondering if the board and the superintendent know that the place they call a building is more to the community they often discard.
Stephon L. Ross
formerly of Beckley,
now living in Virginia