Call me crazy but nothing stirs the passions more, for nothing is more beautiful than a face. Nothing lifts the spirit and says kiss me sweeter than a familiar face in a familiar place. Some of the greatest verses were inspired by great and common faces. Some like the rugged Kirk Douglas look. Others the noble features seen on Mount Rushmore. A funny face like Red Skelton or Don Knotts sends many into fits of ecstasies. And imagine a world without lovely starlets to star in our dreams and light up the night. So many faces looking down from heaven leaving us speechless. Each deserves a Hollywood star. If there’s a heaven, then everyone is an eternal face in a picture, burnt into God’s heart. Like the “Grapes of Wrath,” faces etched with toil and troubles, small comforts and unexpected joys. Generations of experience, or that of a single day, on these brows. Sufferings, sweat and tears, and joys, fears and a sense of awe no one can truly describe.
All this and more on a face. Volumes to read, from beginning to end. Love begins with a look. Vain, shy, wicked and heroic; a frown or a smile that can make your day. All up to you — you and your face. Eons in the making, making you forever an image to be remembered. All of our flaws, dreams and doubts openly or slyly concealed from the world. Some paint it, pierce it, tattoo it, change it but it remains yours. Why hide it? Why wish for another?
Each face is unique and has a name. Don’t shrink away; be proud of it. Yes, throw a party for your face.
A poet once said nothing more lovely than the tree, more godly, more full of grace. He was wrong. The human face always takes the prize.
So where was God when faces were given out? Nowhere, that’s where. The same place when brains were given out. For your face is your masterpiece or your worst companion. It follows you, like your shadow, everywhere. Faces, with numerous nerve endings in order to feel more. Enjoy it, love it, yours to give to loved ones and strangers each day.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville