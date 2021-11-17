Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.