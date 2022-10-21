As parents and followers of Christ, we are in a war zone, battling the devil for our children’s hearts and minds.
Seattle area first-graders recently heard a story about a transgender teenager’s journey from usage of hormones at age 11 through his gender reassignment surgery at age 17. When parents voiced their concerns about the book “I am Jazz” being read to first-graders, the school district stood by the teacher’s decision.
American history is erased and children are taught that the Constitution and other pillars of our history are cornerstones of a racist system. Critical race theory (CRT) may seem like a way to educate students about prejudice against people of color and healing our nation, but CRT includes dangerous prejudice asserting that people are oppressors or are oppressed based solely on their skin color rather than on attitudes and behavior.
Recently, a teacher in New Jersey resigned after she was required to divide her students according to their skin color and to label the white students as oppressors.
Our forefathers came to America to have religious freedom and used the Bible as their textbook in school. Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
School administrations no longer offer transparency about curricula. You as parents need to find out for yourselves what your child is being taught. Our children are our responsibility. Deuteronomy 6:5-7 says: “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might. And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart. And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shall talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.”
Children don’t need drag queens reading a book to them. They need parents reading a Bible to them.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
