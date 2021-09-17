Today, as West Virginia continues to battle the twin health and economic crises ignited by the pandemic, thousands of West Virginians are receiving essential help from the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which provides families with a monthly refund to help pay for necessities like food for the fridge, rent, diapers and utilities. For the first time, this year this credit was made available to America’s hardest-hit families, those with incomes too low to qualify for the full tax refund.
But now these families face a new crisis.
Without action from Congress, the changes to the CTC will expire at the end of this year, causing as many as 27 million kids nationwide, including 170,00 in West Virginia, to lose out on these critical benefits.
It’s hard to overstate the impact this could have for families living with hunger and poverty. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the percentage of families with kids facing hunger “fell dramatically” after the first round of checks went out.
Through the Build Back Better plan, Congress has an opportunity to lift as many as 50,000 children from poverty in West Virginia by extending the enhanced CTC and preserving the integrity of the program so it continues reaching the poorest families who previously never qualified.
The CTC helps to shrink the ever-widening gulf between the haves and the have-nots here in West Virginia and across the country. It also helps ensure that all children have the opportunity to grow, thrive and achieve their dreams. I’m calling on Senators Manchin and Capito to extend the CTC, to continue making it fully refundable and to say no to work requirements.
Lisa Davis
Bethesda, Md.