As I grew up during 1960’s and 70’s. I remember the great outdoors and fresh air and beautiful summer days and the star-lighted summer night sky, the smell of fresh mowed hay and such night sounds as hoot owls and whipper wills and crickets. And as kids we were always outdoors riding bicycles, tossing a baseball or football or just meeting somewhere with our friends. What is it with today’s world, we can drive our country roads for miles without even seeing a face to look into or someone being outdoors to even wave at?
Why is our society of today’s world so violent when we shut ourselves off from human nature and affection and the compassion of companionship of each other? Why have we all turned to drugs and technology instead of human nature? Do we still need more technology to take us to the outer edges of insanity? Why can’t we just try feeling the natural God-made effects of human nature and of nature itself instead of machines and mind altering drugs? These questions I ask as a free American citizen with equal rights of freedom of speech as I see our news publications as being the voice of we the people?
Leonard C. McIe
French Creek