When I was a boy, Grandpa cut me a vaulting pole. I would go along, plant the pole, and jump 4 or 5 feet. Then, when I got good, I went over to Hazy Creek with my pole. The creek was about 25 feet below the road and Raleigh-Wyoming Coal Company had been dumping slate along the banks of the creek. I planted my pole and jumped. I expected to just land at the bottom but I went about 75 feet in the air and plumb across the creek. I didn’t know anything about leverage or mechanical advantage or any of that until years later in Shelby Webb’s physics class in high school.
My brother Charles and me used to play ball every evening with the Stewart boys, Fred and Gary. We lived on the side of the hill above the depot and the Stewart boys lived in the bottom several hundred yards away. When it was time to play, Fred or Gary would hit the cedar tree in their yard four or five times with the bat. I always wondered why I would see Fred hit the tree and then I would hear the sound. Then when I got into high school in Shelby Webb’s physics class, I learned that light travels 186 thousand miles per second and sound travels 768 to 1,100 feet per second (depending on the condition of the air).
You know, everybody ought to go to school. It’s hard to tell what you might learn. You might even learn to be a better human being.
Richard A. Bradford
