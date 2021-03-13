Mountaineer NGL Storage plans to store 3 million barrels of highly toxic and flammable fracked-gas liquids next to, or under, the Ohio River in caverns created by three salt wells, each using 1.7 million gallons of fresh water daily.
Ten percent of the resulting 30-million barrels of super-saline water would be kept for cavern pressurization. This polluted water is to be held in a huge pond below the Ohio River high water mark in Monroe County, OH, upon abandoned mines and mine entrances. With such unstable footing the pond could fail contaminating drinking water for five-million people.
On the 200-acre site are also adjacent fracked wells and gas pipelines. Such infrastructure near large gas impoundments has touched off disasters elsewhere.
However, even after six environmental organizations successfully sued the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for issuing the well permits without the required public notice, public comment, draft permit or a fact sheet, Mountaineer is continuing its risky plan.
Meanwhile, local facilities that separate liquids from the gas reduce pressure by flaring. Along with chemicals known to cause asthma, heart damage and immune disorders, this flaring emits cancer-causing radioactivity.
These risks are unjustifiable. A March, 2020, institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis report concludes that a plastics-production complex, supplied by the gas-liquids storage, is not economically feasible--even without considering clean-up and health care costs. And according to industry which reliably overstates benefits, the storage project will provide only 15 temporary jobs.
Nevertheless, proponents – industry and politicians – expect that this storage hub will retrieve fracking from insolvency by supporting plastics production. If the hub indeed saves Appalachian fracking we are in deep trouble both globally and locally. Fracking is currently a principal source of atmospheric methane, an exceptionally powerful greenhouse gas.
In West Virginia, this new extreme-extraction method is poisoning billions of gallons of water yearly, destroying aquifers. It is also radioactive in all parts, emits highly toxic air pollution, and is eliminating an increasingly valuable asset, our wild mountain beauty.
Barbara Daniels
Richwood