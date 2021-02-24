Tom Rapp, you’re having a problem with Suddenlink raising rates and I’m having a problem with Appalachian Power’s fluctuating rates.
For instance, in July 2020, I used 720 kilowatt-hours (kwh) and I was charged $95.35 before all of the silly taxes and fees, or 13 cents per kwh.
In August, I used 529 kwh and I was charged $74.36 before taxes and fees, or 14 cents per kwh.
In September, I used 479 kwh and I was charged $72.92 before taxes and fees, or 15 cents per kwh.
In October, I used 346 kwh and I was charged $56.81 before taxes and fees, or 16 cents per kwh.
In December, I used 858 kwh and I was charged $118.96 before taxes and fees, or again down to 13 cents per kwh.
My question is this: Why am I being charged less per kwh if I use more and I’m charged more per kwh if I use less?
We should be charged 13 cents per kwh regardless of how much or how little electricity we use.
Folks may say it’s price gouging and they may be right, but I prefer to call it as it is, a violation of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act.
The problem you’re having with Suddenlink, I’m having with Appalachian Power, and problems others are having with whatever water company serves them has a common denominator, the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC).
Every four years we elect a new governor who immediately appoints his own boot-licking sycophants who don’t represent us.
I propose that we change this so that members of the PSC are elected by us, to represent us against the utility companies, one each from the Southern, Central, and Northern districts of West Virginia, and elected every two years to prevent complacency.
Doing this should ensure that no utility will arbitrarily raise our rates and that our rates will be fair, but we have to band together for the common good.
Gator Williams
Beckley