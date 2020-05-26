The environment and sustainability matter when casting our votes.
Sustainability means that a healthy environment, society, and economy are mutually dependent and mutually supportive. Places that have the highest quality of life also have strong economies and rigorous environmental protection.
We all are impacted by the economy. We are all part of our society. And we all depend on clean air and water to survive. We are all environmentalists, whether we embrace the label or not. And those three focus areas should not be viewed as three primary colors, but rather a full spectrum of hues that we weave into the tapestry of our lives. Everything is connected to everything else.
West Virginia has depended on extractive industries for our entire existence. The vast majority of the profits have left the state, and that profit exportation needs to stop. We should charge much higher excise taxes on resources that won’t go anywhere until we let them be extracted. We should leave behind landscapes and infrastructure at least as good as we started with.
And extraction doesn’t always need to happen. Last year West Virginians rallied en masse to stop a deeply flawed plan proposed by Gov. Justice to log our beautiful state parks.
Over 90 percent of West Virginians cherish public lands, regardless of personal political alliances. We needn’t pit neighbor against neighbor. It can and should be all of us caring for all of us.
We should elect leaders who care about every day West Virginians, not out of state financiers only interested in what they can extract from our state and our people. Leaders who think of science as the foundation for good decision making. Leaders who craft our future on the building blocks of what makes West Virginia special: the people who live here and the incredible natural beauty and resources of the state.
Let’s all make our votes count for a better West Virginia.
Dave Bassage
Russellville