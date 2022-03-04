I am going back in time to what Dwight Eisenhower warned Americans of in his last speech leaving office. Basically telling us the most dangerous thing he could see happening to America was the unchecked reign of the industrial military complex. Corporations are dedicated to making nothing but tanks, planes, ships, weapons of every sort – bombs, missiles, ammunition, vehicles, everything it takes to arm our military to the hilt.
Billions and billions on top of billions of taxpayer money goes to this every year, year after year. I really don’t think American taxpayers have a clue how much money gets sunk into this business. And I think that is planned that way.
President Biden comes on TV talking very seriously about how we Americans are not going to tolerate the Russians attacking Ukraine. Yet not even a full six months have gone by since we left Afghanistan after 20 years. We spent trillions of tax dollars there. For what? And we left almost a trillion dollars’ worth of equipment behind without even trying to bring it home. Something like 850,000,000 million dollars’ worth. How many Americans died? How many wounded for life? How many of our American families’ lives were ruined? How many American soldiers will be maimed for life and will have to be cared for for life?
I’m a 72-year-old veteran myself, and I didn’t just fall off the turnip wagon yesterday. I do see what our government is in the process of doing right now. I think we have sent about 5,000 troops and tons of ammo over to Ukraine as we speak. Do not think for a second that we are not gearing up for war in another far-off location, in a country that is not even a NATO member. Our government is going full speed ramping up for another war as we are being distracted by things like the Freedom Truckers up on the border with Canada. That gets covered 24/7 on the news outlets. I think it’s time for the people to speak up before it’s too late.
Jim Livesay
Ronceverte