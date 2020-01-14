The poorest country in the Middle East, Yemen, is being targeted by the U.S. military’s support of Saudi Arabia. After enduring four years of unimaginable violence from the U.S.-supported Saudi war, these people are now in a deep famine. Meanwhile, an absolute monarchy, Saudi Arabia, underwrites the U.S. Military-Industrial-Congressional complex, which in turn feeds on these wars –and public fear.
In yet another unfortunate response to the attacks of 9/11, Congress passed the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), which delegates the declaration of war to a single person – the president. Yemen is therefore one more in a string of conflicts carried on by the Saudis with U.S. support without the authorization of Congress required under the U.S. Constitution in Article I, Section 8.
Such endless wars are nevertheless extremely profitable for oil, arms and chemical industries. But just when we urgently need to reduce greenhouse emissions, this massive wartime fuel use is creating a huge carbon footprint.
Along with brutal conflicts, the 9/11 narrative underlies losses of our freedoms. These losses are found in the Department of Homeland Security, the Patriot Act and the Military Commissions Act, whereby we can be stripped of our citizenship and detained indefinitely without charges or counsel.
Our legislators say they must be pressured to act. All right. One way to do this is with blogs, Facebook posts, letters to the editor, etc. Another is to politely inform them directly that you are not fooled – and why. Contact your two senators and your lone representative. You are their constituent, they must hear your concerns.
Barbara Daniels
Richwood