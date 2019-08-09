Mr. Cain’s recent column appears to have been lifted directly from the CNN/MSNBC playbook. I would give him a C- for lack of originality. Just another liberal news media column bashing Trump. Nothing new here.
As one writer correctly pointed out, Mr. Cain failed to mention the anti-American and anti-Jewish ideas put forth by these four freshmen members of Congress. I agree that Mr. Trump could have behaved in a more presidential manner but I do not fault him for defending both America and Israel. I see nothing racist in his remarks at all.
Another writer questions Mr. Trump’s moral values and whether or not he even attends church. I do not know Mr. Trump’s spiritual condition or whether he attends church or not. What I do know is that he has appointed many conservative judges, has taken a strong stand for religious rights in this country and firmly backs the nation of Israel. The previous occupant of the White House sat under an America-hating, profanity-spewing minister for over 20 years.
In stark contrast to Mr. Cain’s writings, I enjoy reading Mrs. Dupree’s letters. I find them to be well written and on point.
Beware the Green New Deal. It would devastate the economies of energy producing states such as West Virginia. Does anyone really believe that everyone in this state can survive on tourism dollars once our coal mining, natural gas and agricultural industries are gone?
Given the current crop of 2020 Democratic candidates, Mr. Trump could win again, this time bigly.
Johnnie W. Richmond
Talcott