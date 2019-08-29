This Nation is guilty of putting its stamp of approval upon immoral and un-Biblical lifestyles that ultimately will lead to eternal death. Susan Claytor, to answer your question; “What would Jesus do?”
Would Jesus approve the ludicrous notion of teaching innocent children to choose to identify as being a different gender than what God created them to be?
Would Jesus approve of drag queens indoctrinating young minds to accept their lewd lifestyle as being the new norm?
Would our Lord approve of this LGBTQ revolution of “do whatever makes you feel good”; which brings the curse of death without repentance? Remember God’s judgment upon Sodom and Gomorrah?
To not accept Christ as savior is to reject him.
There is no in-between. Either you are saved or lost.
Would he approve of churches supporting and promoting the LGBTQ movement, making them believe they’re not sinning; which will consequentially cause this poor lost confused gender-ation to suffer eternal damnation? No, not the Jesus I know.
Would Jesus be showing his love by turning a blind eye to the evil that Satan is using to steal souls? No.
Would The King of Kings approve of God’s promised rainbow being made a mockery of in the pride flag? Never.
Would Jesus condemn Christians for not embracing this wickedness taking place? No. God doesn’t call Christians to be conformed to this world. He calls us to not fit in; to stand up and oppose that which poisons the mind and destroys the soul.
Would Jesus compare LGBTQ lifestyle choices to epilepsy, deafness or blindness? No, because it’s a chosen sinful heart issue.
So you ask WWJD? He already did it. He was crucified for all sinners and offers salvation to all who will repent and turn away from the sin that ensnares.
I would rather stand before God knowing that I strived to help rescue the perishing; lest I be held accountable for neglecting to share God’s Gospel to the lost, or be found guilty of leading them astray down the wide path to the pit of never-ending hellfire.Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring