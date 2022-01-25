Frederick Douglass, a former slave, should be given his proper place in history. His autobiographies should be required reading in all public schools and institutes of higher education.
Frederick Douglass realized the importance of an education early in life while still in bondage. It was from his “master” that he learned how they feared the slaves having an education, for it would sow the desire for freedom in them.
When Douglass finally reached freedom, in his early 20s, it was his self-education that propelled him into becoming a social reformer, abolitionist, great orator, newspaper entrepreneur and an American government statesman during a time of open discrimination.
One of Douglass’ many gifts was his ability to take in the whole picture. One need only read Douglass’ speech, delivered at the unveiling of The Freedmen’s Monument in Lincoln Park, Washington, D.C., to see this. Douglass pointed out Lincoln’s better nature’s inner conflict with circumstance and nurture. He understood many factors impacted Lincoln’s actions and did not lose faith his better nature would win out – and it did.
The American educational system must teach about historical figures as Frederick Douglass saw them – in light of both the circumstances in which they found themselves, and give them credit for when their better natures won out over their flawed nurturing.
Albert Casne
Beckley