I've seen the fountain on Neville Street only in passing, but from what I've seen from the street the fountain looks big enough to house two to four koi. Koi are very decorative carp similar to goldfish but smaller than the carp you'll find in the lakes and rivers around here.
Koi would also keep the bottom and sides of the fountain relatively free of algae.
If the fountain is left running year round, the water wouldn't freeze and the Koi should do fine since they're a cold water species of fish anyway, just like the carp in the lakes and rivers.
Of course you'll have to dechlorinate the water before adding the koi.
The City of Beckley could put up security cameras around the fountains to record the people dumping soap or anything else into a fountain that may result in a fish kill. That person(s) should be charged with destruction of city property which I believe is a very serious felony charge.
At any rate, the person(s) convicted should pay for the cleanup, the replacement of the koi, fined for such an act, and jail time.
All it would take to put an end to this is one or two highly publicized trials with names to get the message across: Don't mess with our fountains.
Gator Williams
Beckley