Folks, did you watch the fireworks on the Fourth at the armory this year?
I watched from my living room from a vantage point two miles away and though I couldn’t see the ground level Niagara Falls or the American Flag displays, I could see everything else very well.
Folks, the fireworks surprised, awed, and excited me to no end. I was so proud of the Beckley Fire Department for such a dazzling show. There wasn’t a single gap between fireworks.
I was thinking that if all of the churches that set off fireworks of their own, and those who set off fireworks in their backyards were to instead donate that money to the Beckey Fire Department’s Fireworks Fund, we could have a display that would last much longer.
For safety reasons, a city in Texas did this and now their display lasts for a full 45 minutes.
Maybe it’s an idea we should consider and if someone from the Beckley Fire Department were to give us an address where we can send our checks or money orders, mine will be one of the first.
Gator Williams
Beckley