Everyone in our communities already knows the stories of what happened in the Greenbrier East gymnasium on Feb. 11 between the ladies of Greenbrier East and the ladies of Woodrow Wilson high schools, but now after two weeks of social media posts, videos, front page articles and media from across the country talking about a place they couldn’t find on a map it was time to move on and play ball again – “Thank God!”
Yes, what happened was avoidable and unfortunate, but maybe just maybe something good can come from these circumstances.
Before I talk about what good might have come out of this for Woodrow Wilson High School and the City of Beckley, let me take a moment to talk about the rematch that occurred again in the gymnasium of Greenbrier East High School in the second round of the Sectional Tournament. While the buildup of emotions over 17 days was high, this could have gotten out of control and fortunately it didn’t. I would like to take this opportunity to commend the administration of both schools who chose to take the high road and challenge their schools and communities to behave better and understand this is a game between kids and it is important for everyone to see that we can do better.
Thank you to Greenbrier East Principal Ben Rouston and Athletic Director Sheryl Hulmes for hosting a great night of basketball. The stands were packed with fans that mostly all behaved as you should at a high school basketball game. There was a very visible show of police and security. Officials had great control of the game and the teams played with a lot of heart and hustle. When the only complaint you can make is that the concession stand ran out of water before halftime – I call that a win.
Yes, Beckley won the game but there was a bigger win in my eyes. The bigger win was that all of these unfortunate occurrences woke up a sleeping giant and that sleeping giant was the community spirit for our kids who play local sports and in this specific instance Woodrow Wilson High School. I have been back in Beckley since 2006 and all I’ve heard about is “how it used to be.” Well, Friday night must be “how it used to be” and for that I am grateful.
Now that you’ve got your backs bowed up and you want to show up, stand up, and support our kids, come out more and bring a friend. Our kids need you – heck, our whole community needs this type of effort to believe in something again and when we do, we can build momentum and create a movement that will move everything forward for the City of Beckley.
Richard Jarrell
Beckley