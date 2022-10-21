There’s something about a West Virginia night. A cool breeze may spring up, and a hot October day might die down — but one can’t shake a certain feeling. Autumn leaves fall, and we feel the first touch of Old Man Winter’s soul.
Still enchanted and dazzled by the changing of the seasons, we soon forget old truths. Yet these vague, haunting memories never forget us. It’s like someone walking over our graves. Yes, there’s something uncanny about our mountains and deep valleys. Children and old men alike dread sundown. What are they afraid of? Old magic still roams around and our more sensitive souls realize night’s cat quiet approach. Know they should hide when night comes out to play. Wise old men, and some women, cover their budding fear by not letting on to their children. Might stunt their growth, might do worse. Name no names. Call to no lonely spirits. They might answer.
Folklore tales invented for tourists? There have always been signs, premonitions city folk never took stock in. But superstitions almost as old as the hills have a basis in fact. Science, after all, is a new-fangled thing while phantoms, haunts and creatures unclassified in shadows have stalked these woods for ages. Before the white man came, Indian legends existed of hellish beings. A phone or a car cannot kill them out. And somehow all these crawling, buzzing, flying things know our names.
One message is given out. Just run, run from the things of the night. Run, run until dawn’s early light. Bar doors and windows, and pray. And I am one that shudders to think of being caught out alone in these Appalachian hills. So I say, run, as fast as you can. You can be brave to your friends in the morning — if you survive. For good men and good women’s souls have been lost to that night. Men were never built to withstand the mind-numbing assaults of night. Some will rip and laugh and call it foolishness. Old wives’ tales. But once again I say do not mock what you do not understand. For strong men howl and cringe like all hell was about to break loose on certain nights. They seek companionship (and drink) to lend their courage. The unknown is a terrible thought. Those that play with fire will often get burnt.
The woods, the mountains themselves come alive: for there’s a mystery about a West Virginia night. It hasn’t been captured and placed in some textbooks. It’s a living thing and has called my name many times.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville
