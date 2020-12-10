Since the beginning of time mankind male and female have been warned by God not to cross the line of his commandments and laws. For if they did, there would be serious consequences.
We can all see the hedge of God’s protective mercy being removed all over the earth, especially here in America.
Psalm 9v17 - The wicked shall be turned into hell and all the nations that forget God. Jesus said a nation or kingdom divided against itself cannot stand. You see it happening now. He said through his Apostles that evil men and women would get worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived. Wolves in sheep clothing. Seducing spirits operating through them all teaching and preaching false doctrines.
Look at all the calamities that have happened, are happening, and are yet to happen. We’ve seen fires, storms, flood, genocide, plagues, earthquakes, war up till now. They are going to get worse. Read Matthew 24, Mark 13, Luke 21 and Revelation 17 and 18. Remember the words of our Lord Jesus, Jeshua, repent for the kingdom of Heaven is at hand. II Chronicles 7 v 14-22. If my people which are called by my name shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. No man or woman can do this, but God.
David Robinson
Beckley