I am very disappointed in the local TV news departments. I have been helping Paul Raines in promoting the Lindsey Raines Poker Run that awards scholarships to Seniors at six local high schools and had awarded over $200,000 over the past 15 years. This year will be the 16th Poker Run.
I have contacted every TV station’s news team and not heard from any. I have sent emails and have made phone calls. I called WVVA news and they told me to call the Beckley office. I have called seven times and left voice mail. No calls back.
I talked to WVNS 59 news by both emails and phone calls. Nothing yet.
I talked to WOAY news by email and phone. Same as the rest. Nothing.
I even emailed a flyer for the Poker Run to each. You would think that the Local TV news would be interested in helping promote such a worthy cause.
Some of the news items they run fall well short of such event as the Lindsey Raines Poker Run that provides so much to the community and to the local schools. The local stations seem interested in some shock news before something that is so appreciated by the schools and their high school seniors.
The Lindsey Raines Poker Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, and those participating will be helping Paul Raines family and the community remember a wonderful young woman by providing the six local high schools with scholarship, but it does not seem news worthy to our local TV stations news.
Disappointed.
Randall Patterson
Meadow Bridge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.