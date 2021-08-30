America has a habit of getting into wars it doesn’t want to win by drawing lines in the sand not to go beyond.
Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, we got to the walls of the city and quit.
Now we’re into a war on terrorism, where we are trying to draw a line. First question, why would anyone consider a fair trial for a terrorist in a terrorist country?
If your answer is we shouldn’t, we might win the battle.
There is a point in the future that world order will have to take place. Nine billion population is unmanageable. It will not be a planned takeover. It will be a takeover of necessity. The most powerful nations will dictate how much natural resources will be delivered to whom – or wars are inevitable.
Steve Kopa
Weirton