Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Windy...showers likely and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.