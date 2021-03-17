I have a question that has bothered me for a long time and which I hope the Raleigh County Board of Education can answer.
I went to elementary school at Edwight from the fall of 1949 until the spring of 1955. The grading system used, as indicted on my report card, was E (for excellent), S (for satisfactory) and U (for not so good).
Jimmy Midkiff went to Mt. View Elementary School at roughly the same time and his report card (or at least the one he showed me) indicated a grading system ABCD and F.
Both schools were only a few miles apart in Marsh Fork District. Why then were two grading systems being used simultaneously? And what system did the rest of the county's elementary schools use?
Richard A. Bradford
Edwight