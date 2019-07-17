Once again we are on the verge of yet another political election for president of The United States. Our nation which has rapidly ceased to be great because it has rapidly ceased to be good. Our current President Trump has definitely proved that he loves and respects America. He has consistently expressed this in his speeches and has acknowledged God many times and also the good Christian values of our founding fathers. The left and the Democrats hate Christianity because they hate God.
This newspaper along with most of the social media cannot express one positive word in reference to President Trump. He has accomplished more good for this nation despite Congress and all the radical left especially the Democrats, but no, all they want is to impeach President Trump so he’s gone from office and they can push forward their agenda of destroying America as a free democratic nation.
The left and the Democrats are out to destroy all good moral values and put into force their socialist (communism) agenda, indoctrinating young children on every level of sexual perversion beyond description, open all the borders so all the illegals can flood into the country, destroy the traditional family, kill unborn babies, kill the elderly who no longer suit society’s needs, legalize marijuana to add to the already major drug problem and the list goes on. It’s all about power. These people are not progressives, they are regressive who have all the same agenda as communism dictated years ago in the likes of Adolph Hitler. All the lies the left and Democrats are throwing at the general public, if they looked in the mirror surely describes themselves.
There will be no returning to one nation under God unless as Scripture so clearly states: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)
Sandy Dupree
Union