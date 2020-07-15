It is my belief that the reason why Donald Trump focuses so much on the lifestyle, social, “identity-politics” and “culture-wars” issues while focusing much less on the economic, financial, bread-and-butter and kitchen-table issues (which I focus on) is because research clearly shows that when the Democrats focus on “my” issues they win almost every national election every two years, and when they focus on “his” issues they lose almost every national election every two years.
He knows exactly what he is doing and why.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, NY