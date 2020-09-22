I want to thank Carole Williams for her recent letter to the editor, “Don’t use race as a weapon.” I agree with much of what she wrote and I want to expand on her letter.
Perhaps the one item she did not mention is the murder of unborn babies and even some who are born alive. The Democratic party is all in with funds in the millions being provided by Planned Parenthood into their campaign which supports abortion on demand. So much for the regard for human life.
Oh yes, Democratic mayors and governors refusing to support law enforcement officers, but rather they want defunding our law enforcement officers. Has any of this rioting, looting, burning businesses, innocent people being accosted, private property being damaged, and lawlessness continuing to go on in many cities across America affected any of these far left Democrats? Makes one wonder why Nancy Pelosi has a wall around her home in California. Where is the justice being brought against these ugly people who refuse to act in any civil manner, but rather arrest innocent people protecting their own property or bring edicts against pastors and churches for simply wanting to meet together inside their buildings or parking lots. Some liberal judges couldn’t care less about protecting the rights of those who simply want law and order.
The Democratic Party is in a progressive destructive mode to destroy our constitutional republic. Their platform is socialism which is without guns and then communism which is with guns. It is all about power and control. It is quite obvious they have nothing good to say or of any common sense as it is only about bringing down President Trump. They are determined to undermine this upcoming election every way possible and they will stop at nothing to obtain the Oval office. History repeats itself when you reflect on World War II and the Nazi Germans and their desperate evil destruction of millions of Jews and taking out anyone else who would not agree with their agenda. What is next, reeducation camps such as China has currently to keep their people under strict government control?
Thank God we have a law and order President Trump who has done more for America since taking office than several presidents prior to him. The news media is owned by the far left and refuses any coverage or acknowledgement of anything President Trump has accomplished. Constant criticism.
Let us keep America a free nation so please get out and vote as every vote counts.
Sandy Dupree
Union