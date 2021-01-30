We are seeing the fading of Democracy in our country as it was founded. We are seeing our rights be whittled away that our founding fathers thought they had protected America from.
We see our military will miss a commander in chief who always had their back, kept them out of endless wars and tried to bring them home, a leader who took a depleted military of the Obama/Biden era to a well-staffed and well-equipped military ready for any adversary and to defend America and its allies.
We saw federal judges and, yes, the Supreme Court more or less call most Americans liars or someone who fantasizes about what they witnessed on voting, counting and ballots. When Americans signed sworn affidavits on witnessing wrong-doing and probably fraud, it fell on deaf ears of the judiciary. The Democrats say that the judges and the courts gave their stamp of approval to what went on in states. Those who had counting issues and mail-in ballot issues, what does that say for our courts and the judiciary system in America?
We now can take the Democrats at their word when they say, “When we take the White House, we will change America.” Just look at the voting process. This may be a change America may not recover from.
The Green New Deal is a job killer. Businesses will go under to remodel for solar. China and the other polluters will continue to build 300-plus coal-fired plants all over the world. The Democrats have to make drastic changes to the U.S., and foreign countries get a pass. Changes have been made, but there is more to do. But not at the expense of the downfall of America or American jobs.
Opening the borders for free amnesty to illegals, they will know nothing of America or its founding and don't want to. They don't know the language and don't want to learn. They are here for the free free, not to give back to society or fit into society.
We see the Democratic Left got their pound of flesh with their slander, their spread of repulsive vile. The constant columns of Kathleen Parker telling the world how she hates the president, the Trump Family and conservatives. The media anchors and the newspaper reporters have forgotten what it is to be impartial. What it is to be unbiased to do honest reporting instead of offering your opinion.
You helped destroy Democracy in America. You brought more division.
America will be changed forever and may not recover from it thanks to the Democratic left which may be Socialist Marxist. Reap what you sow.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring