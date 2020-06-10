How can an entire nation be led astray? The Covid-19 pandemic escalated into the Democratic Plan-Demic, and it’s proof you don’t have to fly a plane into a building to cripple a nation.
You can’t see clearly when organized political propaganda is covering your eyes. The day they started releasing criminals and began fining Church goers for sitting in their vehicles is the day we realized this had gone far enough.They never allow a good crisis to go to waste.
The Democrats response to the coronavirus was to close churches, close gun stores, close businesses, continue murdering babies, release felons, lock up citizens, subsidize illegal aliens, ban potentially life saving drugs, fund the Kennedy Center, line their own pockets, buy PPE from China, block relief funds for small businesses, go on vacation and investigate Trump again. Their platform is anti-life, anti-God, anti-church, anti-Bible, anti-freedom. They’re anti-American!
We have become the land of the masked and home of the confined. A hair salon owner was jailed for seven days, A SWAT team was sent to a bar that reopened, helicopters patrolled beaches, snitch hotlines were set up for tattling on each other, with news insinuating the quarantine could extend months becoming the “new normal.”
People, it never was all about your health.
We need to seek the truth, discover the truth, and reveal the truth. China spread the disease, the Dems spread the lies, the media spread the fear and panic in attempt to ruin the economy to further their socialistic agenda to defeat the president. They insist we’ll carry a vaccination ID yet say no to voter ID while mail-in voting reveals that fraud and corruption have began. Democratic desperation to unseat Trump is beyond the ordinary.
This is a spiritual battle over the soul of America. If Trump goes down, America will go down. This is the last hour of divine grace for America as we know it. This is a battle between light and darkness, freedom and bondage. Jesus is essential! To make America great again we must make America Godly again. Beware: socialism is the name, control is the game. It’s not “The American Dream.”
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring