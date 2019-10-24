We have a gun problem in our country and it can be solved in two ways. First by limiting the sale of assault rifles, and second by bringing religion back to our lives and communities.
I believe we have a right to legally bear arms, but there should be certain constraints, and I would ask the NRA to identify and approve certain categories of fire arms. The first, those that can be used for hunting; the second, those for self defense; and third, those for target practice.
Assault weapons don’t fit any one of these categories, but I understand some gun owners consider this as not true. But what do you do? By using common sense there are too many weapons owned by the public, and it is impossible to get them back. So it comes down to educating the public on what is right and what is wrong, but we have nothing to base our decisions on. Such as the Ten Commandments – thou shall not kill.
We need to have a religious revival in our country, and put Jesus and God back into our lives, and the problem of random killing would cease.
Robert Morgan
Daniels