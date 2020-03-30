Our culture willfully rejects God and deceitfully takes scripture out of context such as Matt. 7:1 “Judge not” to promote tolerance to encourage and manipulate acceptance of behaviors God forbids. The Bible consists of 66 Books from Genesis through Revelation. Either you believe it completely or not at all.
God created male and female (Genesis 1:27). “You shall not lie with a male as a woman; it is an abomination.” (Leviticus 18:22). “If a man lies with a male as he lies with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination.” (Leviticus 20:13). God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19 for sexual perversion.
People get irritated, defensive and irrational when rebuked according to God’s word. Sin in any form is not to be celebrated but repented from. It’s not turning from gay to straight but from lost to saved. Legalized sin is still sin and God’s laws supercede man’s laws.
Jesus was full of compassion and love but he never compromised the truth. He called sin what it was, sin. Sugar-coated poison still kills. The unnatural cannot be deemed as natural, immorality cannot be viewed as moral and indoctrinating children to accept that homosexuality is right is evil and unacceptable. Satan’s lies and misconceptions about the joys of same-sex union are LGBTQ’s rigid agenda. It is attempting to normalize the abnormal. Homosexual unity destroys the sanctity of marriage and the family unit as God designed it to be. Endorsing the idea that same-gender parenting is the same as heterosexual parenting is clearly false. Brainwashing innocent vulnerable children with LGBTQ propaganda is wicked and ruthless. Is this not a form of maltreatment?
These declining changes in society are having disproportionate and negative impact on children. Choosing healthy development of children is crucial to their future well-being. Teach children to love God or the world will teach them not to.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring