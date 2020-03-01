Apparently, the West Virginia Legislature did not do its due diligence with its current effort to convert the state to year-round Daylight Saving Time.
If sponsors of the bill had checked the history of year-round DST, they would discover that it had been previously attempted nationwide in the mid-70s and repealed in short order for a variety of complications, but primarily due to a massive protest by parents concerned about sending their elementary school children to school in the dark under DST from November through February after an increase in children being involved in auto accidents at school bus stops where children were injured sometimes fatally. Additionally, parents were concerned about children being preyed upon by child predators aided and abetted by DST.
The Legislature is apparently more interested in pulling in campaign contributions from greedy special interest groups like the golf course and barbecue grill industry, etc., than protecting the welfare of the state’s schoolchildren.
Randy Crawford
Minden