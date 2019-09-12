Over the past months to more recent years, I have seen an overwhelming amount of news articles regarding “the opiate epidemic.” I am absolutely all for combatting a drug problem that kills my fellow West Virginians on an annual basis, but I can’t help but find it ironic that when crack cocaine hit the scene all you heard were crickets?
The fact that the opiate problem got labeled as an “epidemic” and something like crack back in the ‘80’s did not pretty much sums up the general overall attitude towards one demographic over another. African Americans made up a disproportionate amount of crack addicts and to make matters worse the Regan administration called it a war on drugs but treated the problem as if those who were affected were just outright criminals.
Is it just me or is it odd that now that we are in the age of severe opiate addiction that the problem is now an epidemic? Or is it because of the most affected people by this problem are white? I am in no way trying to pull a race card, but I have to call a spade a spade.
Drug court was basically created in response to the elevated numbers of drug related offenses (opiates). Where was it 20 plus years ago? I understand that drastic times call for drastic measures, but let’s not act like one addiction is more important than another, please.
Joshua Barrett
Beckley