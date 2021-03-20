The members of the Board of Health of Raleigh County would like to recognize all that Candance Hurd, RN, has accomplished through her wisdom, diligence, competency and hard work during her 33 years of service to the Health Department of Raleigh County. Candance began her career in public health as a newly graduated nurse who advanced to the position of director of nursing and later became the administrator of the Health Department.
Ms. Hurd provided excellent management of the numerous programs that the Health Department offers to our community. She supervised the public health nursing staff at the facility, oversaw Environmental Health and Epidemiology programs and managed the staff of the clinic at the facility. Ms. Hurd also worked diligently with other agencies in our local community, in our state and at a national level to assure that the needs of our community were met. Of her many accomplishments, those of which she held most dear were activities such as working with the Rails to Trails project as a health advisor, becoming certified as a smallpox vaccinator, and training on the management of the Strategic National Stockpile. Ms. Hurd also worked within one of the original nine AIDS Prevention Centers in Public Health. Most recently she worked alongside public health and local partners to protect the public against COVID-19. Ms. Hurd often worked seven days a week to assure contact was made with both those individuals who had acquired COVID-19 and those who had been exposed to the virus but were not symptomatic. During this time period, she communicated with state officials to assure appropriate protocols were being followed and current information was available to our community.
We are very thankful for the excellent quality of care and leadership that she has provided for Raleigh County Health Department. Considering all that she has contributed to our agency, we know that in her retirement she will continue to be an asset to our community.
Thomas Macaulay
Chairman of Raleigh County Health Dept.
India Hosch
Vice Chairman of Raleigh County Health Dept.
Marcia Khalil
Board Member Raleigh County Health Dept.
Daniel Foley
Board Member Raleigh County Health Dept.
Dave Tolliver
Raleigh County Commissioner