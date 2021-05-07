I voted for Joe Manchin to help West Virginians. He is turning his back on us if he does not vote for President Biden’s American Jobs Plan. The plan would fix our highways and rebuild our bridges. It would deliver clean drinking water and high-speed broadband to all West Virginians. It would create good-quality jobs that pay a fair living wage in safe and healthy workplaces and allow us the choice to unionize. And this would be paid for by taxing the rich corporations, not us taxpayers. Who could not vote for a bill aimed at supporting the hard-working people of West Virginia? If Joe Manchin votes against it, I say vote him out!
Adam Wright
Elk Garden