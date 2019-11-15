Contributions needed to keep Humane Society of Raleigh County up and running
Since January of 2019, the Humane Society of Raleigh County has taken in over 1,200 animals off the streets or from homes who could no longer care for them, but if sufficient funding doesn’t come, we cannot remain open in 2020 to do the same.
Each of these 1,200 animals was given shelter from the elements, heating/cooling, clean water, food and compassionate care, including much needed vet care and vaccines while waiting for a forever home.
2019 has been a hard-hitting year for medical emergencies for the shelter animals. Almost $150,000 has gone to veterinary and vaccine expenses this year, which means that things like taxes, power, water, and supplies haven’t had enough funding. If we can’t pay for these expenses, we can’t keep the building open that shelters and cares for so many animals.
The Humane Society of Raleigh County in not county owned, which allows us the most important privilege of not being required to euthanize for space, but that also means that what little bit of money the county and city do afford us does not even cover the cost of enough staffing to give minimum standard of care to the pets at HSRC. This means that those most essential things like heat, shelter, food and clean water must come from you, the community of lifesavers who are determined to stop as much animal suffering as possible.
Please contribute to this $80,000 campaign to keep the Humane Society of Raleigh County open so that the next 1,200 animals have somewhere safe to go. If you can find yourself able to give any amount it would mean the difference between “warm and safe” and “frozen and in danger” for so many. Please send checks to Humane Society of Raleigh County, 325 Grey Flats Rd., Beckley, WV 25801.
Nancy Johnson
President, Board of Directors
Humane Society of Raleigh County