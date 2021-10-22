I’ve never written to the editor before. But I just got to speak my mind because I’m so hopping mad. I just saw in the Hinton News where they’re trying to take down the Confederate statue that has stood there for over a hundred years. The Marxist woke mob mentality has finally hit home and now they’re trying to erase our history. That statue never hurt anyone but now all of a sudden a group says the statue is racist and because of that the woke mob says the statue has got to go.
Well, I say no!
Why is it all of a sudden racist? It’s been there a long time. Why didn’t African-Americans protest the statue way back when they put it up in the first place? But now it is racist and so are all white people, according to the woke mob.
Well, I’m no racist. As a matter of fact, my great-great-grandmother was a Cherokee. We know how they were mistreated and you don’t see them stirring up trouble. I’m not saying that African-Americans weren’t also mistreated, but that was a long time ago. You can’t just dwell on the past.
That statue represents the brave men that fought for their home and way of life, right or wrong. It has nothing to do with slavery. Most of our families were too poor to even own slaves so what were they fighting for? Through tracing my ancestry I did find out that someone on my paternal side owned a few servants. Still most of my people were poor. You can’t tell me that makes me evil. Now does it?
If you ask me, this is just more of the same liberal agenda that is ruining our country. It is time to wake up people before they erase history right in front of our eyes. Taking down statues, changing the language, it is all just old-fashioned Communism and will just lead to history repeating itself.
May God Bless America.
Richard P. Loaf
Bozoo