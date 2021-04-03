When I was growing up, Russia was the number one enemy of the United States. We were always told that there was an “Iron Curtain” that America could not see behind in Russia. I always felt sorry for all those people over there and what a miserable life they must live being told what they could do or couldn’t do all the time.
I am a Viet Nam veteran, starting into my early 70s. I was actually sent to Viet Nam being told that we were fighting Communism so that we could help keep the world a safer place to live for all humanity. That evil system of Communism had to be kept in check no matter what. We all know how that “conflict” turned out, don’t we? Lots of men and women sacrificed their lives and untold national treasure spent on that war.
There is a large wall up in DC with the names of all the people lost due to that conflict. There are several more of us veterans out here who continue to pay the price of going over there. I remember seeing armed soldiers and fences and tanks all around the Kremlin and I remember all the video footage of the Chinese with their Army and tanks in Tiananmen Square, threatening their own citizens if they weren’t kept in line and do what they were told. I remember the censorship that went along with those Communist-controlled countries.
I ask what is happening to our beautiful country? I see the armed soldiers and the fences surrounding our own Capitol. Roads blocked, soldiers stopping cars and asking free citizens what they are doing, where they are going. The blatant censorship of what’s happening in our country, the censorship of what letters are allowed in our newspapers, the blocking of news reporters being kept away from what is happening at our Southern border, social media platforms censoring and blocking people and free speech being trampled on like it is dirt. Our Constitution is being absolutely treated like it means nothing anymore.
The point of this letter is this: What happened to the America I grew up in and personally fought for? How did Communism come to America and why are we Americans not doing anything about it?
James G. Livesay
Ronceverte