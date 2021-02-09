I was in Fayetteville yesterday, when I saw a big white pickup with a large flag posted in the bed. The flag read “F*** Biden. Not My President.” (The actual flag wasn’t edited.)
This isn’t about politics. This is about common decency. How many schools or playgrounds has that truck passed? How many churches? It was parked on the lot near Walmart. Lots of people around, and I’m certain not all of them use that kind of language.
I’m not a prude. But there is a time and place for everything. Dropping the F Bomb in public is just inconsiderate. I’m sure the driver of the truck would cite his rights under the First Amendment, but what about the rights of everyone involuntarily subjected to the profanity? Parents having to explain the word to their 5-year-old overrides your right to express yourself.
Common decency should not disappear from our society the way that common sense seems to have. Take others into consideration. In short, if you’re too ignorant to express your views intelligently, without the profanity, maybe you should keep them to yourself.
Ed Koone
Oak Hill