The fact that it is even a question as to whether or not the For The People Act is passed is the same reason why an unprecedented number of young people in this state are registered Independents like me.
I don’t identify with either political party. Both operate within a system of legalized corruption and have allowed the interests of dark money to hijack our democracy.
Under our current and rigged system, powerful politicians choose candidates in state and local elections through gerrymandering. Candidates win elections by raising millions of dollars from wealthy donors, not by listening to their community or serving their future constituents. Hundreds of thousands of West Virginians are kept away from the polls through confusing registration systems and arcane voting laws.
Enough is enough. When we take our democracy for granted, it crumbles. The For The People Act would get big money out of politics and make it easier for West Virginians to vote. This would break the stranglehold that special interests have on our government.
Backing this bill demonstrates that a politician stands against corruption and for democracy. Senator Manchin, I may be an independent, but my support can be won if you do whatever it takes to pass the For The People Act.
Isabella Robinson
Huntington