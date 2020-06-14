I feel compelled to reply to the ridiculous letter by Ms. Evangeline Stover published on June 11 (“Democrats concocting stories to defeat Trump,” The Readers Speak).
Ms. Stover blames the Democrats for many misdeeds that are so unbelievable and bizarre that they do not merit a response, therefore I will just address a few.
She says that the Democrats response to the virus was to close all businesses including churches and gun stores just to harm the president. I would point out to Ms. Stover that the president, the U.S. Senate, our state governor and Legislature are all Republicans, as is majority of the states, so how can the Democrats wield so much power?
She said the Democrats are responsible for the masks we are to wear, when in fact, the doctors., scientists and health workers are the ones who say we should wear them and the most intelligent people are doing so.
She says we need to seek, discover and revel the truth. Where does she expect us to get the truth, from the biggest liar to ever set foot in the White House? Much like the evangelicals, she tries to make Trump out to be a Christian. I would bet they cannot name Trump’s denomination, church or pastor. I believe he has none. Trump’s church is the golf course and his God is money. To mention Trump in the same sentence with Christianity and Jesus is near blasphemy.
Ms. Stover, your letter is so filled with hate and lies it obliterates any intended message.
On a more positive note it was great to see enough voters in West Virginia wake up and vote out several Republican legislators, especially Mitch Carmichael. It proves that teachers, state employees and retirees have the largest voting block in the state. If we stick together, we can get rid of these anti-labor, anti-union frauds and protect our health insurance and pension.
Tom Rapp
Beckley